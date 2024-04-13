Former HIV Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, caused a stir during a recent appearance on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness show, when she revealed a large tattoo of singer Fred Meiway’s face on her upper back.

In a surprising turn, Joyce stripped part of her dress to showcase the tattoo, stunning host OPD and leaving listeners in awe.

According to her, the bold move was intended to confirm the authenticity of a video she had previously shared on social media, showing her getting the tattoo done in Germany.

Explaining her decision to ink Fred Meiway’s face, Joyce expressed her deep admiration for the singer, describing his music as spiritual and praising him as a trailblazer in the industry.

Joyce Mensah further revealed that she had collaborated with Fred Meiway on a new song titled ‘Tatata’.

However, she admitted that convincing the talented singer to feature on her track was no easy feat.

MORE: