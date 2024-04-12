The final journey for the beloved mother of renowned Ghanaian musician, Rex Omar, will commence tomorrow, Saturday, April 13, 2024.

According to the schedule released by the family, the late Grace Duoduwaa, popularly known as Ogrey, will be laid in state at the Page Event Centre, located off Kaneshie Mallam Road, Sakaman Junction, starting promptly at 6:00 AM.

Following this, the burial and memorial service will be held at the same venue, commencing at 8:00 AM, before proceeding to the Asokore Family Cemetery for internment.

The day will conclude with funeral rites, slated for noon at the Page Event Centre, offering an opportunity for friends, family, and well-wishers to pay their final respects.

In addition to the funeral proceedings, a thanksgiving service has been scheduled for Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 8:00 AM at the Church of Christ Gbawe, providing an opportunity for spiritual reflection and gratitude.

To conclude the commemoration, a reception will be held at the residence of Rex Omar, located at House #16 Show White Street, Bowie Bank Quarters, offering a chance for those in attendance to share memories and support with the grieving family.

All well-wishers and sympathizers are warmly invited to join in honouring the life and legacy of Rex Omar’s mother as she is laid to rest tomorrow and in the days following.

The dress code for the final funeral rites on Saturday is black and red with Sunday’s code being black and white.