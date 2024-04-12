The Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has revealed that, the Electoral Commission (EC) has instructed its Regional Directors to compile and submit all challenges related to the 2023 voters register used for the District Assembly Elections.

The former Communications Minister disclosed that the EC’s directive requires compliance by May 5, albeit each regional director has been given specific timelines to adhere to.

In a Facebook post on Friday, April 12, Dr. Omane Boamah acknowledged the necessity of the directive, citing discrepancies within the 2023 voters’ register as the rationale behind it.

However, he expressed reservations, stating that the directive falls short of meeting the demand for an independent and transparent audit of the EC’s IT system.

“Following our thirty-five (35) questions posed to the Electoral Commission at IPAC on the stolen Biometric Equipment, yesterday, our reliable and unimpeachable EAGLE EYE intelligence system intercepted a memo from the Electoral Commission of Ghana.”

“The memo is requesting all Regional Directors of the Electoral Commission to compile and submit “all the challenges” associated with the 2023 voters register used for the District Assembly elections.”

“The move is in order! Because the voters register has several discrepancies,” he posted.

Dr. Omane Boamah’s remarks underline concerns shared by the NDC regarding the integrity of the 2023 voters’ register and the importance of ensuring a fair and accurate electoral process.

Additionally, the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has announced that the party will soon petition for an independent audit of the EC’s IT system.

In an interview with JoyNews on Wednesday, April 10, Mr. Asiedu Nketia emphasized that such an audit is crucial to instilling trust in the EC’s operations.

ALSO READ:

TREC Reloaded: Empress Gifty’s mum breaks down after watching her daughter’s grand entry

One dead, another injured after vehicle crashes with motor at Kasoa