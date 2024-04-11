A man believed to be in his late 20s has met his untimely death with another person seriously injured.

This was after car crashed into a motorbike they were riding at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

The Central East Regional MTTD Commander, Superintendent Hannah Agyei confirmed the incident to Adom News.

He revealed that the pillion died on the spot while the rider was also in critical condition receiving treatment at the Kasoa Polyclinic.

