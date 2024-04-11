A pregnant woman, whose name has only been given as Ama has been shot dead at Adinkrakrom in the Asante Akyem North Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The unfortunate incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The Assemblyman, Jackson Sikanya who confirmed the incident on Adom FM midday news, Kasiebo is Tasty said Ama was shot through the window of her room.

“After the gunshot was heard, some people rushed to the scene while others saw a man run behind the building. They went to chase him but lost track and we realised there were blocks mounted behind the room,” he narrated.

According to him, residents suspect Ama was killed by her ex-lover who claimed to be the father of the unborn child.

The Assemblyman revealed that, before the gruesome murder, that the ex-lover warned the current lover to stay away from the deceased.

The ex-lover, according to him has fled the town following the incident.

Meanwhile, the Police is on a manhunt for the suspect.

