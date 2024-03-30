A 39-year-old man, Stephen Nartey, is facing a charge for unlawfully causing harm to his lover, Charity Osoom Mameley.

In a brief of the case pending at the Ashaiman Circuit Court, Stephen was alleged to have stabbed her abdomen, right hand, and right breast with a knife.

The prosecutor in the case, Chief Inspector Oscar Norgbedzi, told the court that on March 21, 2024, at about 5:00 PM, the Ashaiman Divisional Command responded to a distress call from one Freedom reporting that a middle-aged pregnant woman had been stabbed at Ashaiman Middle East.

Upon notification, the police proceeded to the scene, and with the assistance of good Samaritans, the victim, Charity Osoom Mameley, was rushed to a medical center nearby for treatment.

The victim was later referred to the Tema General Hospital to stabilize her condition.

Further investigations conducted by the police indicated that the complainant, Charity Osoom, who was six months pregnant, resided with the accused person, Stephen Nartey, in Ashaiman Tulaku.

However, she later moved on March 18 to stay with her grandmother at Ashaiman Newtown due to abusive conduct by the accused person.

Inspector Norgbedzi explained that, on March 21, 2024, the complainant, Charity Osoom, who had finished work and was heading home, encountered the accused person at Middle East in Ashaiman.

Amidst a misunderstanding, the accused person, Stephen Nartey, stabbed her twice on the right breast, right hand, and abdomen with a knife.

Charity Osoom sustained deep cuts on the abdomen, causing severe bleeding.

The accused person, a mason, sensing danger according to the prosecutor, decided to flee.

However, the victim raised an alarm, leading to his arrest with the assistance of others.

The complainant, victim Charity Osoom, is still receiving treatment at the Tema General Hospital while investigations are ongoing.

The Circuit Court Judge at Ashaiman, Simon Nketia Gaga, turned down the plea of the accused, Stephen Nartey, and thereby remanded him to police custody while the case has been adjourned to April 11, 2024.

