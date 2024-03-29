Founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has said but for the non-performance of the Akufo-Addo led government, former President John Mahama wouldn’t have been the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

In his view, former President Mahama is now proud and can question the track record of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“What are the records for the NPP so far, high inflation, corrupt institutions, huge debt stock, lack of roads which they have borrowed so much and there is nothing to show coupled with indiscipline. Incompetence and prices of food on the market are so high you can name it.

“Where did they do better, if they had done better the NDC wouldn’t have presented President Mahama for the 2024 elections. But now President Mahama is so proud, that he stands on platforms and asks President Akufo-Addo to tell them his achievement,” Mr. Ayariga in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM.

The Presidential aspirant insisted President Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawuma have failed Ghanaians.

“He goes to SONA and tells Ghanaians that Ghana is down and Ghana will rise again. Then Bawumia himself had an opportunity to excel at the lecture at UPSA he danced like a DJ. Instead of telling Ghanaians his achievements and what he can do for Ghana, he tells us that he is a mate and not part of the mess. This is an indication that there is a mess and he is coming to fix it. It a betrayal of his party,” Mr. Ayariga criticised.

