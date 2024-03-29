President Nana Akufo-Addo has conveyed warm wishes to all Ghanaians, particularly Christians in commemoration of the 2024 Easter celebration.

The President has emphasised the need for safety during this festive period, urging all and sundry to drive carefully on the roads.

He has also requested for all citizens to keep the nation in their prayers at all times as he expressed hope that the significance of the blood shed on the cross during Easter would bring healing to the nation and cleanse it of iniquities.

The President further encouraged Ghanaians to partake in Easter conventions, parties, picnics, and the traditional Kwahu Easter festivities while remaining mindful of safety protocols.

Below is the message