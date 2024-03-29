Parliament has petitioned the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo to expedite the hearing of cases related to the Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, popularly referred to as the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill.

The petitioners highlighted precedence in the recent hearing of MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor’s case against the approval of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.

The petition is dated Friday, March 28, 2024 and signed by Parliament’s legal representatives Sory@Law.

It stressed the public interest in these cases and the need for a prompt resolution to ease tensions among Ghanaians.

“It will accordingly be appreciated if the parties are given a very early date to expedite the hearing of the applications pending before the Court. We trust that as the applications raise matters of public interest, you will give our letter the attention it deserves.”

The petition specifically referenced ongoing lawsuits filed by Richard Dela Sky and Dr. Amanda Odoi, both challenging the anti-gay bill on grounds of constitutional violations of homosexual rights.

