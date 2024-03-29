President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has given an update on the health status of veteran actor Zack Orji after a death hoax.

Mr Orji was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital in Abuja on New Year’s Eve.

In an interview on Afia TV on YouTube, Mr Rollas revealed the veteran actor underwent two brain surgeries after he had collapsed and has significantly improved.

“Zack is never in a position of seriously needing attention as we speak, if not because of privacy I would have just connected him on the phone here, you will see him. He has survived two brain surgeries, he is in good health, and he is speaking. For somebody to wake up and say that Zack has passed on, is inhuman,” the AGN President said.

Mr Rollas noted that at the moment, preparations are being made to send Zack Orji abroad for post-surgery evaluation.

He chastised people for spreading fake rumours about the actor adding that the news was distressing for his family, especially his wife.

“Because of the internet age, people just want to grow their page and they can spill nonsense, that was why somebody woke up yesterday morning and said Zack has passed on and I quickly reacted,” Mr Rollas said.

Subsequent reports days later indicated a significant improvement in his condition. However, since then there has been no public update on his health.

On Monday the rumours of his supposed death began circulating on social media but was quickly debunked by the AGN.

This comes just days after the death of veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor.

The talented actor died on Sunday, March 24, after battling with stroke and kidney-related disease. He was 62.

According to sources close to him, he was undergoing weekly dialysis and physiotherapy to treat the paralysis brought on by a stroke.

Prior to that, veteran actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, had also passed on March 2.

He also succumbed to his illness after months of treatment including a number of surgeries, some of which saw his leg amputated.

