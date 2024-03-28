A video capturing the arrival of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, at the one week observance of late Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah, has surfaced online.

In the video, most attendees are dressed in black attire, and Dr. Prempeh is seen being escorted by New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters, who chant praises in his honour.

The chants, led by a woman holding an NPP-branded knit scarf, included phrases like, “Obiara nim se, eye NAPO a ne ba,” which translates to “everybody knows that it is NAPO’s time.”

This is connection to speculations that, Napo could be named running mate to Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

John Kumah passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital after a brief illness.

He was 45-years-old.

Government appointees, Ministers, Members of Parliament, leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and political figures from other divides are also expected to grace the occasion.

