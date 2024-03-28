ZEN Petroleum, a wholly owned Ghanaian Oil Marketing Company (OMC), has opened its 50th fuel retail station in Ghana.

Customers who visit any of ZEN’s fuel stations across Ghana would also experience top-quality fuel at the right quantity and price, convenient digital payment options, ZEN Lube, ZEN SHOP, clean restrooms, and more.

ZEN ranks as the fourth-largest Oil Marketing Company (OMC) in Ghana.

Since 2012, ZEN has embarked on growing a network of modern user-friendly retail stations, where safety and customer service are at the forefront of the design. This retail network consistently offers the lowest pump prices across Ghana.

As a result of its unique approach to service integrity and customer appreciation, a consistent and loyal customer base is evolving, recognising ZEN’s commitment to the 3Rs: Right quantity, Right quality, and Right price. With ZEN a litre is a litre.

The vision which underpins ZEN retail is to be a market leader in affordable high-quality fuel for the ordinary Ghanaian.

ZEN Petroleum Limited is a wholly owned Ghanaian Oil Marketing Company (OMC) with over a decade-long track record of outstanding performance in operating as a world-class company. As a market leader, ZEN supplies fuel, lubricants, and related services to the Mines nationwide and operates a fast-growing retail network of 50 active service stations.

Employing 1200 staff and supplying over 30 million litres of fuel a month, ZEN has consistently proven to be a reliable, safe, and valuable partner in the supply of fuel products to the industrial and retail sectors in Ghana.

ZEN offers a comprehensive range of top-notch services, from fuel and lubricant supply to industry-leading retail solutions. ZEN is a trusted partner in the energy sector.

It remains the fuel supplier of choice, delivering premium fuel, lubricants, and associated services to the leading mines in Ghana since securing its first contract in 2009. Some past and current clients in the mining industry include Goldfields Ghana Limited, Newmont Corporation, Asanko Gold, AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Perseus Mining, Kinross Chirano Limited, African Mining Services (AMS), PW Mining, among others.

ZEN has made substantial investments in establishing a secure, safe, and reliable supply chain, ensuring timely and precise deliveries to its clientele. ZEN is known for its holistic engineering solutions (construction/installation and management of fuel tank farms) at strategic locations, as well as comprehensive training and safety programmes for the discharge and handling of fuels as needed.

ZEN is the second largest supplier of lubricants to the mines, currently supplying four million litres of ZEN lubricants per annum in Ghana.

With Terminals boasting a storage capacity of 30,000 MT, ZEN has fortified its supply chain by directly importing from reputable international brands such as BP, Vitol etc. This approach guarantees consistent quality, mitigates product co-mingling through dedicated storage, and is equipped with high filtration systems to reduce particulate count.