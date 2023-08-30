A one week observation has been held in honour of Madam Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo, the beloved mother of Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo.

The solemn ceremony was held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra

Photos shared of the event captured friends, family, and well-wishers gathered to pay their respects and remember the life of the departed.

John Dumelo in particular was captured in an emotional state as he shed tears.

He was swamped by his wife, some industry friends and other sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress.