A police vehicle, believed to be attached to the Hohoe District Command in the Volta Region, has been torched at Gbi Godenu in the early hours of Wednesday.

It is unclear who set the police vehicle – which was involved in an accident – ablaze.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the police vehicle with registration number GP 590 knocked a motor rider suspected to be carrying weed and fell into a gutter.

The police later sent the suspect to the hospital and abandoned the vehicle only to return to meet it on fire.

Unfortunately, no substance was found on the suspect, and nobody has been arrested in connection with the burning of the police vehicle.