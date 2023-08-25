Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has said he is not concerned about his choice of aspirant in the presidential primary.

This, according to him, is because only two out of the 10 aspirants will actually believe he voted for them if he makes his preferred candidate public.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Boadu stated it was a result of a history the aspirants have with him, though he was lip-tight on the details.

“Apart from Bawumia and Joe Ghartey, none of the other candidates will believe me if I vote for them, even if I tell them, because they ganged up against me,” he said.

He, therefore, noted that he is more concerned about the task ahead for the NPP and their gains in the 2024 election.

“There is a possibility that I will vote for Bawumia or Joe Ghartey because he is my good friend but after this, we are going into an election, and how to bring the party back together is my worry,” he said.

ALSO READ: