The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has disclosed her vote in the ongoing elections.

Expressing her anticipation for her preferred candidate’s victory, she believes that this candidate will lead the party to break its previous electoral record.

Madam Botchwey openly shared her choice, stating that she voted for the person she believes will contribute to the party’s success in surpassing past achievements.

Confident in her candidate’s prospects, Madam Botchwey expressed her hopes for a victory.

“My candidate must emerge victorious today,” she remarked, emphasizing the significance of this outcome.

She firmly believes that her candidate, referred to as “Number 10,” holds the key to securing the necessary votes for the party’s triumph.

In an independent decision free from any form of coercion, Madam Botchwey said she cast her vote for Number 10.

She emphasized that, this choice was entirely her own and deemed it the best option.

She said Number 10 is the individual who can rally support for the party effectively.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who has positioned himself as a prominent figure within the NPP, secured the tenth spot on the ballot. This positioning has caught the attention of party members and observers alike.

Presently, the NPP is in the midst of selecting five out of ten flagbearer aspirants for the upcoming national conference scheduled for November 4, 2023.

The five candidates will advance to the final round of the presidential primary, where the ultimate flag bearer for the 2024 general election will be determined.

