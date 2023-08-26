Yaw Buaben Asamoa, spokesperson for New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, has said the camp has legitimate reasons to reject electoral results from the North East region.

This, according to him, comes on the back of an assault on Mr Kyerematen’s regional coordinator, Ali Zakari.

Mr Zakaria was reportedly beaten mercilessly when he questioned some delegates who lifted up their ballot papers in full view of others after voting.

A visibly angry Mr Buaben addressing journalists at the NPP headquarters questioned why Mr Zakaria should be assaulted when enforcing a rule of the election.

He alleged the Police and EC officials looked on while the agent was assaulted and has been hospitalised.

“It is grounds enough to reject the entire result. This is a mere selection of five people. Those who need to demonstrate emptiness are those pursuing mischief. There is only one election, and that is November 4,” he said.

The former Adentan MP claimed the delegates showed a vote for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He emphasised the entire vote has been contaminated, and the Alan Kyerematen team will move for the invalidation of the entire North East regional results.

