Former Ghana’s Ambassador to Guinea, Alhaji Musah Sheriff, has dismissed claims that Muslim-dominated communities are rallying behind Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to win the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race.

According to him, the Muslim communities are looking for a competent person who will not only be a flagbearer but also win the 2024 general election for the NPP.

” We want someone who will win this election for us. If you bring Bawumia, he will not win the presidential elections. I’m telling you, he cannot win this for us because they’re thinking that the Muslim Community will vote for him, they will never vote for him. It’s not his time, he should wait. His time will come,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.

He noted that Dr Bawumia cannot lead the party at this particular moment to win the forthcoming general election.

Speaking ahead of the Special Delegates Conference of the NPP, the former Ambassador stated that the governing party rewards hard work and long service.

Alhaji Musah Sheriff believes the NPP’s tradition is such that long service to the party has been the hallmark for rewarding party stewards.

He urged the party delegates to reward former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to lead the party as the flagbearer going into the 2024 general election.

Alhaji Sheriff stressed that Mr Kyerematen is the only one among the 10 aspirants who has a manifesto with a great vision for the party and the county at large.

A Special Delegates Congress has commenced at 17 polling stations nationwide where over 900 party stalwarts will vote to cut down the number of aspiring presidential aspirants for the governing party.

Five out of the 10 aspirants will advance and contest in the ultimate presidential primaries on November 4 ahead of the 2024 general elections.

