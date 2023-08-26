The Amasaman Divisional Police Command has arrested a suspected car snatcher, Solomon Asampana, who snatched the Matiz taxi cab from its driver at knifepoint in the early hours of Friday, August 25, 2023.

According to the command, the suspect believed to have gained notoriety in the act, had hired the services of the taxi driver but took advantage of it to rob him of his car.

The victim of the robbery incident, Samuel Kwakye, narrated that the suspect, Solomon Asampana, had stopped him in front of the Mamprobi Presby Church.

He indicated that he wanted to be driven to his pastor’s house in Pokuase. He sat in the taxi and he started the journey.

He then sought to abscond with the taxi. Luckily for the victim, before he could get out of sight, a colleague picked him up with his taxi driver, and they gave the suspect a hot chase.

At the Amasaman Total Filling Station, the armed robber, sensing that they were closing in on him, abandoned the taxi cab and took to his heels.

But the victim raised an alarm, leading to the arrest of the suspect, Solomon Asampana, whereupon some persons who had helped to pursue him gave him some beatings before Inspector Daniel Agbavor and Constable Inusah Abdulai of the Amasaman Divisional Motorbike Patrol Team arrested the suspect and sent him to the Amasaman Divisional Police Headquarters.

The suspect, who got injured and was bleeding from the nose, received medical attention at Amasaman Hospital.

He has been detained by the police command

The Matiz taxi cab has also been towed to the charge office and impounded as investigations begin into the incident.

