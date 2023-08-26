The Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, has predicted a win for the party in the 2024 general election.

According to him, whoever becomes the party’s presidential candidate will beat the flagbeaerer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News, Mr. Evans Nimako stated, “At the end of the exercise, the party will have one candidate who will be sponsored by the party to go into the 2024 elections and emerge victorious. The party will also win a majority of the seats in parliament. We are taking it one step at a time. I have said that we have seen Mr. Mahama, we know him. We saw him in 2012, 2016, and 2020. 2024 will not be different. Our presidential candidate will beat Mr. Mahama once again.”

He acknowledged that election dynamics are different, but insisted that the NPP will still be in power in the 2024 polls.

“No two elections are the same. In the election of December 2024, the NPP presidential candidate will defeat Mr. Mahama. We know him. The NPP presidential candidate will win the elections in 2024, meaning that the NDC candidate will lose once again.”

Explaining how the results will be declared, he said, “At the end of the polls, which will be at 1 pm, the Electoral Commission (EC) will open the ballot boxes, sort the ballots in full view of the public, and count them accordingly. The results will be recorded as obtained by each of the presidential aspirants at that particular polling station. All agents of the candidates will then be given copies of the results sheets. The EC will transmit the results electronically to their headquarters in Accra. The EC will then collate the results. After the collation, the results will be declared at the party’s headquarters in Asylum Down. The first five of the aspirants who would have been elected will then be known by all.”

Mr. Nimako urged the agents of the presidential aspirants to direct any concerns they have to the elections committee, the EC, or the police for prompt action.

“In the event that the agents of the presidential aspirants have any issues, they should first direct them to the elections committee, the EC, or the police for quick action to be taken.”