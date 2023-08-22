A University of Ghana (Legon) level 200 student, offering Biological Science, Nafisatu Mohammed, has been charged with the murder of her Canadian-based Ghanaian boyfriend, Frank Kofi Osei.

The Adentan District Court 1, presided over by Her Worship, Nancy Adade, committed Nafisatu to the Accra High Court to open her murder trial on September 18, 2023.

Presenting the facts of the committal charges, the prosecution attorney, Nana Amma Adinkrah, and her team presented all the exhibits and evidence for the court to use and begin the trial.

A nephew of the deceased, Bismark Sakyi, told the media after the court sitting that he was happy about the trial process so far.

Nafisatu, 23, is alleged to have been assisted by a technical officer, Michael Fiifi Ampofo, in the commission of the crime on July 25, 2023, at Ashaley Botwe School Junction.

The deceased was reportedly in the country on vacation and decided to spend the night at Nafisatu’s residence when the incident happened.

The Prosecutor said the deceased was left in the room for 24 hours.

He again said, the Accused dragged the deceased from the first floor of a-storey building downstairs and dumped him by the gate.

The suspect, according to the Prosecutor, called a police officer on Tuesday, July 26, to report that her boyfriend had died in her room upon visiting.

The officer and the police patrol team, upon arrival at the scene, found the body of the deceased by the gate, while the girlfriend was nowhere to be found.

