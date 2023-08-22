Kumawood actor Samuel Yaw Dabo, who is also the owner of Dabo Soccer Academy, recently took to his official Instagram account to showcase his young football players’ dedication and hard work.

Through series of photos and a video, Dabo proudly highlighted the efforts of his team while commending their commitment to both intensive training and effective recovery techniques.

The Dabo Soccer Academy has gained rapid recognition under Dabo’s leadership due to its comprehensive approach in nurturing budding soccer talents.

The academy’s emphasis on a holistic development process has garnered significant attention.

The shared visuals captured moments of the diligent players engaging in a variety of activities, including enduring invigorating cold ice baths and pushing themselves through rigorous gym sessions.

The accompanying video showcased the athletes diligently exercising to improve their skills and physical prowess.

The response from Ghanaians was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing admiration for Yaw Dabo’s exceptional managerial abilities. His dedication to inspiring and guiding these talented young players was widely praised. Additionally, Dabo’s decision to incorporate ice baths into their routine was lauded as a beneficial training strategy.