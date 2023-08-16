Following ECOWAS’ intention to attack Niger over the ousting of their President, major retired Derrick Oduro says the NPP would lose the 2024 general election if the government dares to fight Niger.

The remarks came after the 15-member Economic Community of West African States met in Nigeria’s Abuja on Thursday 10th August, 2023 for an emergency summit to discuss responses to last month’s military takeover in Niger after the coup leaders defied their earlier threat to use force to restore democracy.

Whilst the coup leaders have cautioned war against them if try to intervene, Ghanaians on the other hand, have been sending a disapproval signal to the president to disassociate Ghana from the initiative as well.

However, Major Retired Derrick Oduro on Adom FM’s Burning Issues made a revelation saying “The current government as in the NPP would lose the 2024 general polls if it dares to help fight Niger. The opposition party which is the NDC wouldn’t take it lightly and would keep politicizing it until they convince Ghanaians that the government didn’t listen to their advice.”

A Security Analyst, Paul Boateng, says ECOWAS cannot execute their plan due to the fact that the President of the country and his family are still in military custody and might get killed if ECOWAS strikes.

“ECOWAS and Niger’s issue is like Ghana’s election and the electoral commission, immediately the results are declared, you can’t do anything about it. I suggest using diplomatic means to solve the issue because Niger’s President and his family are in the military’s custody and should there be any strike from ECOWAS, they would kill them”.

“To me, I don’t think ECOWAS can fight as they claim they would, they can’t do anything.” He said.