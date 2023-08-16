A young barber named Akoumani Kwabena, also known as Emeka, has been implicated in the unfortunate death of his girlfriend, Abigail Asare at Akyem Nsutam in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region.

Abigail, an 18-year-old second-year General Arts student, was found lifeless.

The Kibi Divisional Police command took swift action on June 2, 2023, launching a manhunt for Akoumani Kwabena, alias Emeka.

He stood accused of allegedly fatally stabbing Abigail Asare multiple times at his barbershop at Akyem Nsutam. The altercation leading to this grim event reportedly erupted shortly after Abigail’s arrival. She had come to visit Emeka during a break mandated by her school.

The deceased’s Ghana card was also found at the scene

Tragedy took another turn when news emerged that Akoumani Kwabena was discovered dead in a forest area.

The unfortunate incident was recounted by Hunter Baba Tunde, who came across human remains during his journey to the farm. The discovery, a human skull, prompted him to swiftly return home and notify the police about the finding.

Upon the police’s arrival at the site, the remains were identified as those of Akoumani Kwabena, now reduced to skeletal remains due to decomposition.

Nearby, his Ghana card, personal belongings, and a rope secured to a tree were also discovered.

The sad incident has sent shockwaves through the community.