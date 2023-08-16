The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has said he cannot absolve himself of the poor performance of some Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the national capital.

The Minister said this in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

“A good leader must take responsibility for the actions of the people he leads because if you take credit for good things, you must be prepared to take the blame as well.

“When I was being lauded, no MMDCE was mentioned, so I take the blame in good faith,” he said.

Mr Quartey, who doubles as Ayawaso Central MP, launched the Let’s Make Accra Work initiative following his swearing-in to deal with sanitation, road indiscipline, among others, in the region.

The initiative, which was highly commended, has, however, not met its objectives over the last two years as more dirt engulfs streets and roads, and tricycles still plying major routes in Accra.

During a meeting with the MMDCEs on Monday, August 14, Mr Quartey expressed his strong dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs in the region.

He called out a few of the MMDCEs, who he says had left their jurisdictions in filth.

ALSO READ: