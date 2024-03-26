The burial and final funeral rites of former Interior Minister under the erstwhile NDC administration, Mark Owen Woyongo will take place from Thursday, April 11 to Sunday April 14, 2024.

A pre-burial mass will be held in his honour on April 11, 2024, at the Christ the King Church in Accra at 9 am.

This will be followed by a wake-keeping and vigil on Friday, April 12th, at the Woyongo Family House in Navrongo.

The funeral mass will come off on Saturday, April 13th, at Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Minor Basilica, Navrongo and a Thanksgiving mass on Sunday, April 14th, at the Catholic Church in Navrongo.

The family of the deceased disclosed this when they paid a courtesy call on Interior Minister, Henry Quartey to officially him about Mr Woyongo’s death on Monday.

The former Minister of Defence and Member of Parliament(MP) for the Navrongo Central Constituency passed on January 17, 2024, in Accra.

Mr Woyongo who also served as a former Upper East Regional Minister had been unwell for some time.

The leader of the delegation, George Anuseh on behalf of the family, thanked the Minister for the meeting and invited the Ministry to the funeral.

Mr Quartey described the late Woyongo as a politician who brought vast knowledge to contribute to the security and intelligence of the country.

He assured the family of the Ministry’s support in giving the deceased a befitting funeral.

ALSO READ: