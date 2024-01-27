Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has successfully retained the Ayawaso Central candidacy after securing 594 valid votes in the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Primary held on Saturday, January 27.

His victory means he has secured the seat for the fourth consecutive time.

His competitor, Moses Abor, former Greater Accra Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, polled 326 votes.

The constituency recorded four rejected votes.

Mr Quartey, before the election, was confident of a victory to retain the Ayawaso seat as reported by the Ghana News Agency.

“I am here to win. Nobody has told me that they are tired of me. My name is Henry Quartey. The people here are going to vote for Henry Quartey. Anything that anybody says is that person’s business,” he said confidently.

He thanked God for the gift of life and the Party for putting in all the necessary measures to ensure that the exercise would be free, fair and transparent devoid of any misunderstanding.

“After all, this is an internal election and we’re all one people belonging to one party and once the elections are over, it is expected that the NPP will put itself together and prosecute the agenda of breaking the eight,” he said.

On the other hand, Mr Moses Abor, also an aspirant seeking to topple Mr Quartey touted himself as the people’s choice due to his achievements over the years.

“By the grace of God, I will carry the day and bring the spirit back to Ayawaso Central. I’ve worked with the people, I’ve been with them since I was a Polling Station Youth Organiser, Polling Station Chairman, Deputy Constituency Youth Organiser, three-term Assembly member, two-term Regional Youth Organiser so I’ve been there and they see me as their own” he said.