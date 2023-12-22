Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament (MP), Henry Quartey, has picked forms to seek re-election in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

A group of polling station executives picked the forms on Mr Quartey’s behalf on Friday.

The spokesperson of the group, Bennett Larbi said Mr Quartey who doubles as the Greater Accra Regional Minister has been very instrumental in developing the constituency.

“We decided to come and pick Honourable Henry Quartey’s form for him because he has done a massive job. It is unprecedented. If you come to the constituency, all the major roads are now asphalted. We have never experienced what Honourable Henry Quartey has done before so we think he deserves to be given more chance.

That is why the polling station executives will not allow him to come and pick the forms; we have done that for him. We are waiting for when the time comes; the filing fee too, we will pay. He has done a good job. No Regional Minister has done that before,” he touted.

The three-time MP in the election scheduled for January 27, 2023, will be challenged by the former Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser, Moses Abor.

