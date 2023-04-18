The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central and Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has joined hundreds of Muslims in his constituency to break their ongoing Ramadan fasts.

The constituents met the MP upon his invitation and treated them to the needed snacks and fruits to break their fasts for the day.

After officially breaking their fasts, all those present joined in the Maghrib prayer at the same venue after which they were served a buffet dinner of assorted ditches.

According to Mr Henry Quartey who had a short interaction with the adomonline.com team, the gesture represents the value he places on the bond the Muslims in his constituency share with him.

He was grateful that the constituents always heed his call whenever he invited them for such a feast.

A few patrons who spoke to the adomonline.com team expressed their appreciation to the MP.

They revealed that it wasn’t the first time the MP had organized such a sitting as he has had similar-but-bigger gatherings where over 6,000 people have participated.

Below are photos of the meeting: