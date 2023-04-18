President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Abraham Kotei Neequaye, says UK-based boxer, Seth Gyimah, must reach out to them if he wants to represent the country.

The 33-year-old has dominated the local and international media following his victory over Darryl Sharp at the Copper Boxing Arena in London last weekend.

There have been calls for the GBA to consider getting the lightweight fighter to contest on the ticket of his country of birth.

However, Kotei Neequaye says the Authority will not make the first move to reach out to him.

According to him, Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy MacBones, must prove his commitment and they will provide the needed assistance.

“We are not supposed to call him. He should reach out to us if he wants to fight as a Ghanaian, we are ready to support him,” he said on Accra-based Angel FM.

Gyimah in an interview on Asempa FM’s Sports Nite Monday, also revealed he was discouraged when he first decided to go into boxing.

“It was a tough time [for me when I started boxing] because obviously, we have a lot of great boxers in the UK and as a village boy travelling all the way from Ghana to start boxing here at the age of 27, a lot of criticism came up,” he said.

“There was a whole lot but I never let myself down. I kept working hard and working toward my dream, pushing myself up until it happened,” he added.

With his victory from last weekend, Gyimah now pose a record of two wins in his first two professional fights.