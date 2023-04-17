Social media users from Ghana are full of admiration for a boxer, Seth Gyimah, who plies trade in the United Kingdom.

On Saturday, April 15, Freezy MacBones, as he is affectionately called, squared off with veteran, Darryl Sharp, at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The bout was MacBones’ second professional fight since the 33-year-old turned pro.

However, the light-heavyweight boxer impressed the judges to clinch the victory.

🇬🇭Freezy MacBones stunned everyone in this UK bout🇬🇧 against Darryl Sharp on Friday. pic.twitter.com/bQcoZNvC3P — The Culture Joint (@CultureJoint) April 16, 2023

Despite his stunning performance on the night, the emotions expressed in his post-match interview is winning more hearts.

In the conversation, he recounted the struggles he had to endure as an immigrant from Ghana looking for a better life elsewhere.

He urged all to be inspired by his victory and persevere to make their dreams come through.

Freezy left Ghana for the UK in 2012 and started training as a boxer later in 2017.

He joined the sport later than most of his compatriots with just 18 amateur fights with the Darryl bout being his second since he turned pro.

Seth did menial jobs at construction sites in Ghana before leaving for the UK where he started his boxing career

This leaves him with a shorter time, an explosive ambition, and a strong resolve to see a successful career.

Seth first went viral a last year when he knocked out a man 30kg heavier than him during sparring at his local gym.

The video of the incident was widely shared by many including Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent.

This earned him the name ‘British Mike Tyson’.