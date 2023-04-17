Ghana Education Service (GES) has sent a fact-finding delegation to the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale over the ‘toilet cubicle’ saga.

The responsibility of the mission is to probe and ascertain the truth or otherwise of the allegation.

There is a video in circulation on social media in which some students at GHANASCO in Tamale, are using toilet cubicles as dormitories.

Following this, the GES has stated that, it is conducting a probe into the issue.

As a result, the GES in a statement issued dated April 16, the Regional Director of Education has asked both the head and senior housemaster to step aside for a thorough investigation.

“The Headmaster and the Senior Housemaster have been directed to step aside to allow for further investigations into the matter by the Regional Director of Education and report back in two weeks,” the statement signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo disclosed.

Furthermore, the statement revealed that the school could accommodate an additional 300 students since records indicated that students enrolled in the school were fewer than the vacancies available.

However, the headmaster, Mr Doughlas Haruna Yakubu has dispelled the video footage depicting students sleeping in toilet cubicles as trumped-up.

Mr Yakubu said the school has enough space to accommodate its students and thus there is no reason for students to be kept in toilet cubicles.

He insisted that the footage was taken with malicious intent to cause public disaffection for the school.