Veteran Kumawood actor, Abusuapanin Judas, has set tongues wagging on social media after he was spotted hanging out with a stunning lady in the United States of America (USA).

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the actor and the mystery woman were seen enjoying each other’s company.

The video, which has garnered thousands of views and comments has left many social media users wondering if the beautiful lady is Abusuapanin Judas’ daughter or his new flame.

The pair appeared to be in sync as they exchanged glances, leaving fans speculating about the nature of their relationship.

In the video, the actor was dressed in casual attire, while his companion looked ravishing in a simple but elegant outfit.

The chemistry between the two was undeniable and fans could not help but gush over how happy the actor looked in the company of the beautiful lady.

