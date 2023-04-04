Kumawood veteran, Abusuapanin Judas has left many jaws dropping with amazement, after flaunting his sleek ride on social media.

In a series of photo slides shared on his TikTok page, the accomplished actor posed stylishly beside a magnificent four-wheel drive, sporting a vibrant purple long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers

Although the exact make and model of the car were not visible due to the angle of the photos, it was clear from the luxurious and expensive look of the ride that Judas had spared no expense in acquiring it.

The stunning beauty of the vehicle, coupled with Judas’ swag, turned heads and elicited admiration from social media users.

