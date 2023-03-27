A video of Christian Atsu’s daughter, Abigail Atsupie, displaying fire dance moves in their home has sparked sweet emotions from netizens, especially Ghanaians.
Like her mother, a talented dancer, the little girl was captured displaying beautiful steps to a viral TikTok sound.
She beamed with smiles as she moved with so much energy and enthusiasm.
Abigail was dressed in blue jeans, which she paired with a pink long-sleeved top with animals and other creatures designed on it.
