The manager of highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena, Nana Poku Ashis, says his artiste is no longer interested in Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) nominations.

In an interview on Adom FM’s weekend Entertainment Hall show, Ashis disclosed that the Adult Music hitmaker didn’t want to have anything to do with the nominations for the prestigious awards.

Announcing that they didn’t file for nominations for this year’s event, Ashis said Kwabena Kwabena thinks there are challenges with Charterhouse, organisers of VGMA, when it comes to nominating musicians aptly.

“We didn’t file for VGMA. For some reason, Kwabena Kwabena said some comments in the previous years, so he just wanted to stay away. He says some things weren’t going well.”

Ashis, meanwhile, further explained that Kwabena Kwabena didn’t appreciate the gesture that musicians must submit works before they get nominations.

“Looking for the artiste and writing emails and things didn’t sit well with him. He doesn’t believe that as an artiste he is not supposed to file, and he thinks the older musicians are not given the privilege.”

When asked if Kwabena Kwabena will no longer patronise the national awards scheme, Ashis declined, adding that, when things go right, his artiste will show up in the future.

“He wants to stay back and soon when he thinks things are done well he will be back,” he told the host, Mike 2.

Meanwhile, Kwabena Kwabena released his 6th studio album Fa Me Saa on November 11, 2022 – a 14-track album comprising Ghana’s prime genre, Highlife and Afrobeats among other elements that make it certified.

