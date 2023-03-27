Seasoned actress Omotola Jalade is living up to her bragging rights as she flaunts her grown-up son Micky, who came to pick her up in his car.

The screen goddess revealed that she had her first child early, making her a young mother to her adult children.

Taking to her Instagram story, Omotola noted that people would not be able to understand the struggle she went through as a 19-year-old mother.

However, she noted that she gave birth to her son, Micky, at the age of 24.

“I started having kids at the age of 19, so you do not understand the journey. Had Micky at the age of 24, so hey, let me feel young again.”

See her post below: