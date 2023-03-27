The Ashanti Regional Police Command has invited eight executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the illegal wearing of Military camouflage for political party activities.

This was during former President John Mahama’s campaign tour last week in the Ashanti region.

The executives are said to be members of the party’s “Green Army”.

Confirming the invitation on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, the first Vice Chairman of the party Capt (Rtd) Kwame Jabari said, they are preparing to meet the regional police commander this to justify the use of the uniform.

Captain retired Kwame Jabari explained: “The camouflage was bought at Kumasi Kejetia Market which bears no military symbol of the Ghana Armed Forces to warrant this needless invitation. The camouflage is available on the market NPP people including their national Organizer Nana B have all been wearing the camouflage so why us?’’

He said the party will not be cowed by the police and military intimidation in the Ashanti region for no wrongdoing.

“They called us on the phone for a meeting after 9 am, we are now going to meet as a party to make a decision on the invitation extended to us, either to honour the invitation or not.

“By our principle, we will decide whether the invitation is an intimidation tactic or not. If we deem it as intimidation we will not honour it, if it is not we must honour it’’.

He added: ” We have dozens of pictures of NPP National and regional executives including their supposed disbanded vigilante group who wear military camouflage for their party activities why didn’t the police invite them but us? So we see this police invitation as selective justice being pushed by a group of faceless people.

“I believe the NPP regional executives are afraid of my current role in NDC by re-organizing the party, hence this intimidating approach. But they have made a big mistake. It will not work. I can’t be intimidated.”