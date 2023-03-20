The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has pledged 100% votes for former President John Dramani Mahama in the party’s upcoming presidential primary in May.

Given his track record in the Region and the country as a whole, the supporters believe that Mr Mahama is the best person to lead them in 2024.

They claimed the level of development he brought to the various constituencies is unprecedented, particularly in the areas of markets, roads, and schools.

The former President is on a three-day campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, where he is meeting with the party’s regional and constituency executives, as well as grassroots supporters.

He is expected to visit approximately 20 constituencies, including Asawase, Tafo, Kwadaso, Asokwa, Manhyia North and South, Suame, and others.

Addressing a crowd of supporters in the Tafo/ Pankrono Constituency, the NDC’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews, stated that the party has thrown its unwavering support behind John Dramani Mahama.

He promised that Mr Mahama would receive 100% of the votes in the Region during the presidential primaries.

He is convinced Mr Mahama is the only person capable of lifting the country out of its current economic difficulties, hence must be prioritised over the other candidates.

Mr Mahama took the opportunity to thank the party’s leadership and supporters in the Region for their unwavering dedication and commitment to the NDC.

He stated that while the Ashanti Region has pledged to give him 100 percent of the votes, they must be cautious in their actions in order not to jeopardise their relationship with the other aspirants and their supporters.

Mr Mahama stated that while in office, he undertook a number of projects in the Ashanti Region, including markets at Asawase, Tafo, Kejetia and Atonsu, and therefore deserves another term to do more.

He said the NDC’s projects in the Ashanti Region are visible in almost every constituency, contrary to the NPP’s claim that he did nothing in the Region.

Instead of experimenting, Mr Mahama stated that Ghana only needs an experienced leader to transform the country.