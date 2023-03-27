Popular KNUST alumnus, Kwame Borga has revealed he had to deal with allegations of being a member of the LGBTQ community, a situation he said dented his image.

Now domiciled in the United Kingdom, Kwame Borga said his life in Ghana had been a living hell, and while he struggled with stubbornness, he had to fight off allegations of being gay.

At that time, he was contesting for head prefect of his Senior High School, which never materialized because he spent his campaigning time attending disciplinary meetings.

He told Emelia Brobbey during the Okukuseku show on Adom TV that the allegations were made public by his close friend and colleagues who envied the love he was receiving from the ladies.

“It was tough. It started as a rumor until it went to the academic heard and I was called before the disciplinary committee. There was no proof but my friend from JHS and two other teachers were so confident that I was part of those people. My friend told the academic head that he saw me doing it some time ago and he had videos to back his claims”.

However, when it was time to present the said video, Kwame Borga said none of his accusers showed up for the meeting, and he was exonerated.

Through the entire ordeal, he said two teachers vouched for him because they knew what he was capable of and what he wasn’t.

He further revealed that some of his accusers were suspended and those who were freshers had to be sacked.

He believes it was easy to make such claims because he has female tendencies and his accusers did not want to see him lead the school as a head prefect.

Watch video below:

