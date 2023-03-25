Two lookalikes of Arsenal FC central midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey, were spotted trying to meet their idol.

The professional footballer, who also plays for the Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, was confused as he spotted the two young men.

The video was captured by Partey’s fellow Black Stars player Gideon Mensah and shared on his official Snapchat stories, @gideonmensah_14. In the video, the two young men wandered around the official bus of the Black Stars as they tried to meet the footballer.

Unfortunately for them, Partey rushed to his seat when Gideon Mensah drew his attention to the young men who happened to share a striking resemblance with him.

Dressed in Arsenal jerseys, the young men looked disappointed as Partey failed to get off the bus to meet them.