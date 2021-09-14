The 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, says the development of the Ashanti region is accelerated only when his party is in power.

At a meeting with identifiable groups in the Ashanti Region, the former President observed that industry players have complained of suffering under the current NPP administration.

He is confident the people of Ashanti would vote for the NDC in the 2024 elections because the NPP government has disappointed them when it comes to developments.

This comes after the Presidential candidate embarked on a ‘thank you’ tour of the Ashanti Region.

John Mahama said he will be at the polling station to observe election 2024 as part of the vigilance on ballots cast.

Speaking at the same event, the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, predicted that the party stands the chance of winning 40 percent of votes in the Ashanti Region in the 2024 general election.

He, however, added that the feat can only be achieved if the party stayed clear of tribal politics in the region.

National Party Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said winning the Ashanti Region is an agenda the party cannot toy with.

He explained that anyone who will exhibit a self-centered mindset, especially in branch elections will be dealt with.

Mr Ampofo added that it was critical the party is united in purpose.