Former Member of Parliament for the Tema East Constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, is yet to come to terms with the decision to sack the head coach of the Black Stars, Charles Kwabla Akonnor.

Mr Titus-Glover has alleged that the Ghana Football Association (GFA), led by Kurt Okraku had long planned to embarrass CK, adding that “they have finally succeeded”.

The GFA on Monday, September 13, 2021, announced the decision of the Executive Committee to terminate the appointment of Charles Akonnor as Black Stars head coach.

The decision follows incessant calls from the media and general public, for the ousting of the 47-year-old coach, after consistent poor performances from his team.

In the publication to announce his dismissal, the GFA indicated that it had set up a three-member committee of Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr Randy Abbey to find a new head coach for the senior national football team.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, the former legislator said the GFA has already appointed CK Akonnor’s replacement.

He said he has been vindicated over his claim that the GFA had always frustrated the coach.

“CK Akonnor has gone through psychological trauma because from day one, Kurt never approved of his appointment as Black Stars coach,” he alleged.

The former Tema East MP is not surprised the GFA took CK for granted because “he is a very reserved man who wouldn’t rock the boat”.

“If CK Akonnor was open about the things he was going through, Ghanaians would have empathized with him” he added.

This notwithstanding, Hon. Titus-Glover accepted the decision to sack CK Akonnor in good faith and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“I wish my brother well but I can tell you CK did his best but Kurt was determined to sack him” he stated.

Play the attached audio below for more of Titus’ submissions: