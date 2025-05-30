Black Stars: Sports Ministry settles $160,000 debt owed to CK Akonnor and David Duncan

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has fully settled the outstanding $160,000 owed to former Black Stars head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor and his assistant, David Duncan.

Akonnor was appointed head coach in 2020 after the Ghana Football Association chose not to renew Kwesi Appiah’s contract following the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt. He served for 21 months, during which his outstanding salary was paid in installments. The latest payment cleared the remaining $120,000 owed to him.

Assistant coach David Duncan also received his full $40,000 salary arrears, bringing closure to the ministry’s financial obligations to the coaching duo.

Akonnor was dismissed following Ghana’s 1-0 loss to South Africa in the second Group G match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. At that point, Ghana was third in the group with three points from two games, behind South Africa and Ethiopia.

Ghana eventually qualified for the World Cup under Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac, who was appointed after Akonnor’s departure.