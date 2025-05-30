Abuakwa South MP takes strong action to protect environment from illegal mining

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Constituency, Dr. Kingsley Agyeman, has launched a decisive campaign to combat environmental degradation in the constituency. His mission is to restore ecological balance and protect the livelihoods of his people.

The constituency is currently facing widespread environmental destruction, mainly due to illegal mining activities.

These operations are polluting vital water sources and destroying farmlands, including cocoa plantations that are central to the local economy. Though residents are deeply concerned, many feel powerless against these ongoing threats and have consistently called on their MP to act.

“As the MP of the area, I have received numerous concerns from my constituents about the devastating impact of illegal mining, the pollution of water sources, and the destruction of farmlands. I can no longer stand by and watch these activities destroy livelihoods,” Dr. Agyeman said.

In response, Dr. Agyeman has taken immediate action by convening a high-level security meeting with the Regional, Divisional, and District Police Commanders in Abuakwa South Municipality.

“The meeting focused on devising practical strategies to tackle illegal mining and restore order,” he explained. “We emphasized the need for strengthened collaboration, intelligence sharing, and proactive enforcement to restore safety and environmental sanity.”

Dr. Agyeman also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting security agencies with the necessary tools and political backing to enforce environmental laws effectively.

“I remain fully committed to providing logistics and political support to clamp down on these destructive activities. Together, we will protect our people, preserve our land, and uphold the dignity of Abuakwa South.”

The police commanders and other security heads pledged their unwavering support for the campaign to restore Abuakwa’s natural environment.

Additionally, Dr. Agyeman convened a bipartisan forum with political stakeholders, where they agreed to set aside politics and unite in confronting the environmental threats facing the municipality.

“To effectively combat illegal mining, we must work together and keep politics out of it,” Dr. Agyeman said.

Looking beyond enforcement, Dr. Agyeman is also pursuing long-term sustainable solutions. He recognizes that youth unemployment drives illegal mining and is working to attract investors to establish businesses that provide decent jobs for young people.

“So far, my global contacts show promising prospects for the constituency. However, to attract these opportunities, we must maintain a sustainable environment,” he added.

Dr. Agyeman concluded with a passionate appeal to those engaged in harmful environmental practices to embrace sustainable livelihoods such as farming, vegetable cultivation, livestock rearing, or poultry farming—ventures that can provide income while preserving the environment for future generations.