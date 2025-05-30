Ameyaw-Akumfi breaks silence on Sky Train scandal

Former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, has denied any wrongdoing in the ongoing Sky Train trial, declaring his innocence.

The Accra High Court on Monday, May 26, 2025, granted him bail in the sum of GH₵10 million with two sureties justified by landed properties located in Accra.

The former Education Minister pleaded not guilty to all charges, including willfully causing financial loss to the state and intentional dissipation of public funds.

In his first public statement after being arraigned, he welcomed the opportunity to clear his name and expressed full confidence in his innocence.

According to him, he remains a firm believer in accountability, provided it is pursued within the framework of fairness and justice.

Acknowledging that the situation has been challenging, he expressed gratitude to his family, close friends, and legal counsel for their steadfast support.

Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi also extended gratitude to former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, whom he described as showing “Santa Claus–like brotherliness.”

He commended Techiman South MP Martin Kwaku Agyei Mensah Korsah, whose support, according to him, “exemplifies the enduring strength of family ties.”

The 80-year-old academic and statesman faces four charges related to the controversial Sky Train project, which involved the payment of $2 million for a proposed urban rail system that was never realized.

Read the full statement below:

Personal Statement from Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi

