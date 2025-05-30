Shirley Frimpong-Manso makes theatre debut with ‘Honeymoon Hotel’

Celebrated Ghanaian filmmaker Shirley Frimpong-Manso is set to make her theatre directorial debut with the stage play Honeymoon Hotel, courtesy of Africa Arts Network.

Adapted and directed by Shirley from the original script by playwright Stephen Yaw Oppong, Honeymoon Hotel is scheduled to run at the National Theatre in Accra from June 20th to 22nd, 2025.

The production is already creating major buzz in various circles for its intriguing title, star power, and cultural significance.

A Stellar Cast

Bringing the story to life is a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Joselyn Dumas, James Gardiner, Ama K. Abebrese, Godwin Namboh, Andrew Tandoh-Adote, Gadede Segbefia, David Dontoh, Jasmine Baroudi, Amanda Jissih, and a seamless blend of other outstanding stage and screen actors.

About the Play

Honeymoon Hotel is a witty and emotionally rich romantic dramedy set in a luxury hotel designed to celebrate everlasting love — but where not all is as romantic as it seems. As guests arrive with secrets, and the hotel staff navigate their own complicated relationships, chaos and comedy collide in unexpected ways.

The play tackles themes of love, commitment, deceit, and second chances with humour.

A New Chapter for Shirley

Speaking on her transition from screen to stage, Shirley shared:

“Theatre is raw, immediate, and alive in a way that is different from film. I’m incredibly excited to be making my theatre debut — it’s been such a thrilling experience diving into rehearsals, working closely with this amazing cast, and rediscovering storytelling in its purest form. Honeymoon Hotel is going to be sensational. It’s funny, it’s got a lot of drama and surprises, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been cooking up.”

Africa Arts Network, producers of recent theatrical successes including In the Chest of a Woman and You Play Me, I Play You, is once again pushing the boundaries of Ghanaian theatre with a fresh, contemporary production by combining high-quality storytelling, top-tier talent, and an immersive production experience.

“Honeymoon Hotel is more than a production — it’s a milestone intended to expand the market size and growth of the theatre industry,” said Kofi Adinkra, Founder of Africa Arts Network.

“The introduction of Shirley Frimpong-Manso, one of Africa’s most renowned film directors, into the world of live theatre elevates the artistic standards of the production. It also reinforces the significance of creative crossover to industry growth. Alongside Shirley, the inclusion of notable screen actors in theatre, I believe, will help break the barriers between mainstream film production and stage performances, attract new audiences, expand theatre reach, and re-establish theatre as a dynamic, commercially viable space for Ghanaian storytelling.”

An Unmissable Experience

Expected to attract close to 9,000 audience members across the three days, Honeymoon Hotel is shaping up to be a cultural highlight of the year. With a compelling script, a celebrated director making her stage debut, and a cast of stars, this is theatre at its finest.

Tickets & Information

Tickets for Honeymoon Hotel are available via the ticket shortcode 71333*10# and on egotickets.com/events/honeymoon-hotel. Follow Africa Arts Network on Instagram, Facebook, and X for behind-the-scenes updates, exclusive cast content, and show news.

For partnerships, sponsorships, or group bookings, please contact: 0545246478.