Black Stars: Govt clears unpaid salaries for Otto Addo and Technical team

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has finally cleared all outstanding salary arrears owed to Black Stars head coach Otto Addo and his technical staff.

Addo and his team had not received salaries since October 2024, enduring several months without pay while leading the national team through a challenging period.

Between September 5 and November 18, 2025, the Black Stars played six matches without a single win—an underwhelming performance that saw Ghana miss out on qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, the team bounced back strongly in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, securing consecutive victories over Chad and Madagascar on Matchdays 5 and 6. These wins appear to have stabilized the team and renewed hope for a successful campaign.

Following these positive results, Otto Addo reportedly received $420,000 in back pay and other contractual entitlements. Former assistant coach Joseph Laumann and ex-Ghana international John Paintsil were also paid $75,000 and $64,864, respectively.

Goalkeepers trainer Abdul Fatawu Dauda, who joined Addo’s staff after leaving his role in Sudan, received $19,459. Team coordinator Francis Bugri Tampuli was compensated with $33,000 for his services rendered between April 2024 and March 2025.

These payments mark the resolution of a long-standing issue where key members of the technical team served without remuneration while representing Ghana on the international stage.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are currently in London for the Unity Cup, where they will face Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium. The team will regroup in September to continue their World Cup qualifying campaign with matches against Chad and Mali on Matchdays 7 and 8.