North Tongu DCE backs NDC’s Free sanitary pad plan

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for North Tongu, Victoria Amefadzi Yawa Doe, has reaffirmed the commitment of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to prioritize the health and dignity of schoolgirls by promising free sanitary pads for all girls in basic schools.

She made this assurance during a spirited community engagement to mark Menstrual Hygiene Day, where she addressed pupils, teachers, and residents on the importance of menstrual health and education.

“Menstruation is not a curse or a taboo,” Madam Yawa Doe stated. “It is a natural phenomenon that every girl experiences, and we must create an environment that supports, educates, and empowers our girls.”

She used the occasion to educate the pupils on the day’s theme and emphasized the importance of maintaining personal hygiene during menstruation. She also encouraged the girls to speak confidently about their needs, stressing that menstrual health is an essential aspect of overall wellbeing.

Touching on the NDC’s flagship policy to supply free sanitary pads, the DCE said: “This initiative is not just about providing pads; it’s about restoring dignity, ensuring consistent school attendance, and improving academic performance among girls.”

She further urged the students to spread the message at home and encouraged their parents to support the NDC’s vision for a more inclusive and supportive Ghana.

“I ask you all to keep faith with the NDC government,” she said. “Tell your parents to continue believing in our vision—a vision where no girl has to miss school because of menstruation.”

The event also featured local health professionals who held interactive sessions with the students, debunking myths around menstruation, answering questions, and promoting healthy practices.

The Menstrual Hygiene Day celebration formed part of wider nationwide efforts to raise awareness, break stigma, and ensure every girl has access to accurate information and safe menstrual care.

Source: Ivy Setordjie

