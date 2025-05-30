Horti Girls break silence as Groomdatgirl, Terry Yegbe Foundation lead hygiene drive

In celebration of World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025, Groomdatgirl, in collaboration with the Terry Yegbe Foundation, led a transformative outreach at Horti EP Primary School under the global theme, “Together for a Period-Friendly World.”

The event was more than a commemoration—it became a movement of empowerment. It encouraged girls to embrace their bodies confidently, educated boys to become allies, and united the community in dismantling the stigma and silence surrounding menstruation.

Menstrual Education and Empowerment

At the heart of the initiative was Delphine Gomado, a Physician Assistant and proud daughter of Horti. She led an engaging session on menstrual hygiene, featuring live demonstrations on proper sanitary pad usage and disposal. Her approachable style sparked curiosity and openness, particularly among girls who, for the first time, felt safe discussing a topic often considered taboo.

“Menstruation is not a curse. It’s power, and it’s natural,” one student declared, drawing cheers from her peers.

A Headteacher’s Appeal for Inclusion

Mr. Kplorm Dorvlo, Headteacher of Horti EP Primary, described the event as “a breakthrough moment” for the school. He urged boys to be part of the solution.

“No girl should feel shame for something as natural as menstruation,” he said. “Let’s create a school where compassion leads, and no one is left behind.”

A Personal Mission

The programme was spearheaded by Miss Tilda Elinam Acorlor, sports broadcaster and Team Lead for Groomdatgirl. Returning to her hometown, she described the outreach as “deeply personal,” linking her passion to the school’s recent gold medal in tennis at the Inter-District Festival in Hohoe.

“Just like in sports, girls need support, confidence, and the right tools to win at life,” she said. “When we normalize menstruation, we unlock potential.”

From Football to Philanthropy

Mr. Eric Ahiabu, representing the Terry Yegbe Foundation, shared the foundation’s inspiration—former footballer Terry Yegbe, a native of Akatsi. He explained that menstrual health is integral to their mission of youth development.

“This isn’t just about pads. It’s about dignity, understanding, and ensuring no child misses school because of their period,” he said.

Community Support and Artistic Expression

The event also welcomed officials from the Akatsi South District Education Directorate, including the Gender Officer, and traditional leaders, all pledging support for sustained menstrual health campaigns.

Pupils presented thought-provoking poetry, drama, and performances centred on menstrual awareness and self-worth, leaving the audience inspired.

To crown the day, all participating students received sanitary pads and refreshments—a gesture underscoring the message that access and dignity are rights, not privileges.

Powered by Partnerships

The outreach was supported by The Freeemo Foundation, Dr. Harrison Kofi Berlley, and entrepreneur Mr. Francis Aba, whose contributions helped make the event a success.

As the sun set on Horti, the message was clear: menstruation matters—and every girl does too.

Source: Ivy Setordjie

